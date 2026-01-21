Readybid Sets New Industry Benchmark With 99.8% Automation Accuracy Across Hotel Sourcing Workflows

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 19, 2026 6:24 am - As 2026 begins, ReadyBid continues to lead the industry into an era of hyper-intelligent procurement, where automation accuracy, data integrity, and strategic foresight converge.

ReadyBid, the global innovator in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions, has announced that its platform achieved 99.8% automation accuracy across all hotel procurement workflows during 2025, setting a new industry benchmark for reliability, efficiency, and predictive precision in business travel management technology.

The record performance was validated through data collected from more than 500 enterprise clients operating large-scale sourcing programs using ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing tool. The system successfully automated rate analysis, bid scoring, and supplier evaluation without human intervention in nearly every transaction - ensuring both speed and accuracy in global hotel bidding cycles.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said,“Automation is only as powerful as its precision. Achieving 99.8% accuracy proves that ReadyBid's systems are not only fast but flawless. This is the future of procurement - intelligent, verified, and self-correcting.”

ReadyBid's AI-driven automation architecture uses machine learning models to process supplier submissions, identify data anomalies, and recommend optimal negotiation paths. The system's error detection engine continuously learns from historical sourcing events, improving accuracy with each new RFP cycle.

According to ReadyBid's analytics team, automation accuracy improvements were driven by three key innovations introduced in 2025: the Predictive Data Normalizer, Rate Governance Engine, and Smart Decision Layer. Together, these technologies allow ReadyBid's platform to clean, score, and validate hotel sourcing data at a speed unmatched in the industry.

The company's automation achievements have translated into measurable client benefits. Enterprises using ReadyBid reported a 60% reduction in manual sourcing effort, a 35% improvement in negotiation time, and consistent rate accuracy across global markets. Procurement teams using ReadyBid's automation engine can now bid on hotels across multiple continents simultaneously - with real-time governance and compliance verification.

Friedmann added,“Our technology has eliminated the trade-off between speed and trust. With ReadyBid, corporations can automate confidently, knowing that every calculation, forecast, and decision meets enterprise-grade precision standards.”

ReadyBid's accuracy milestone also reinforces its commitment to transparency and sustainability. By automating data validation for ESG metrics, the platform ensures sustainability data integrity alongside rate accuracy, supporting global efforts toward responsible sourcing.

As 2026 begins, ReadyBid continues to lead the industry into an era of hyper-intelligent procurement, where automation accuracy, data integrity, and strategic foresight converge.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based global technology company specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its intelligent cloud platform helps enterprises and travel management companies streamline sourcing, optimize negotiations, and maintain transparency across global business travel management operations.

