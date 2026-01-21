SGV Softtech Launches Advanced Android & Ios App Development Services In UK, UAE, And Australia

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 19, 2026 7:12 am - SGV SoftTech announces the launch of mobile app development services across the UK, UAE, and Australia, delivering high-quality Android and iOS solutions under the leadership of CEO Ishan Ojha.

Jaipur, India - 19/01/2026 - SGV SoftTech has announced the launch of its advanced mobile app development services for global markets including the UK, UAE, and Australia, enabling businesses to accelerate digital growth through powerful Android and iOS applications.

The newly expanded services include custom mobile app development, cross-platform solutions, app consulting, UI/UX design, and post-launch support. SGV SoftTech aims to help businesses enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and achieve faster time-to-market with robust mobile technologies.

Ishan Ojha, CEO of SGV SoftTech, shared his thoughts on the expansion:

“Mobile technology is at the core of digital transformation today. By extending our Android and iOS app development services to the UK, UAE, and Australia, we aim to empower businesses with innovative, scalable, and secure mobile applications.”

SGV SoftTech's mobile app development process emphasizes performance optimization, seamless user experience, and long-term scalability. The company combines technical expertise with deep industry knowledge to deliver solutions that align with global business standards.

With this expansion, SGV SoftTech continues its mission to support international clients with high-quality digital solutions and long-term technology partnerships.

In addition to development, SGV SoftTech also provides ongoing maintenance, performance optimization, and post-launch support, ensuring long-term reliability of mobile applications. With a strong focus on innovation, quality assurance, and timely delivery, the company aims to support businesses in scaling their mobile presence across competitive international markets.

SGV SoftTech follows an agile development approach and leverages the latest mobile technologies to deliver feature-rich applications. From startups to large enterprises, the company collaborates closely with clients to understand business goals and create customized mobile solutions that drive measurable results.

About SGV SoftTech

SGV SoftTech is a globally focused software development company offering mobile app development, web development, AI-powered solutions, eCommerce development, and digital marketing services. The company delivers tailored solutions that drive measurable business growth.

For More Information -

Contact Details:-

SGV SoftTech

Second Floor, Golyawas, 10, near Mahaveer Medical, Mahaveer Nagar, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020

Dinesh Kumar

