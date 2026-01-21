SGV Softtech Launches Advanced Android & Ios App Development Services In UK, UAE, And Australia
Jaipur, India - 19/01/2026 - SGV SoftTech has announced the launch of its advanced mobile app development services for global markets including the UK, UAE, and Australia, enabling businesses to accelerate digital growth through powerful Android and iOS applications.
The newly expanded services include custom mobile app development, cross-platform solutions, app consulting, UI/UX design, and post-launch support. SGV SoftTech aims to help businesses enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and achieve faster time-to-market with robust mobile technologies.
Ishan Ojha, CEO of SGV SoftTech, shared his thoughts on the expansion:
“Mobile technology is at the core of digital transformation today. By extending our Android and iOS app development services to the UK, UAE, and Australia, we aim to empower businesses with innovative, scalable, and secure mobile applications.”
SGV SoftTech's mobile app development process emphasizes performance optimization, seamless user experience, and long-term scalability. The company combines technical expertise with deep industry knowledge to deliver solutions that align with global business standards.
With this expansion, SGV SoftTech continues its mission to support international clients with high-quality digital solutions and long-term technology partnerships.
In addition to development, SGV SoftTech also provides ongoing maintenance, performance optimization, and post-launch support, ensuring long-term reliability of mobile applications. With a strong focus on innovation, quality assurance, and timely delivery, the company aims to support businesses in scaling their mobile presence across competitive international markets.
SGV SoftTech follows an agile development approach and leverages the latest mobile technologies to deliver feature-rich applications. From startups to large enterprises, the company collaborates closely with clients to understand business goals and create customized mobile solutions that drive measurable results.
About SGV SoftTech
SGV SoftTech is a globally focused software development company offering mobile app development, web development, AI-powered solutions, eCommerce development, and digital marketing services. The company delivers tailored solutions that drive measurable business growth.
For More Information -
Contact Details:-
SGV SoftTech
Second Floor, Golyawas, 10, near Mahaveer Medical, Mahaveer Nagar, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020
Dinesh Kumar
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment