Kyriad Hotels Unlocks Chain-Wide Centralization With Mycloud PMS At 10 Properties

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 19, 2026 12:14 pm - Kyriad Hotels has rolled out the mycloud hospitality management platform across its 10 hotels, putting centralized efficiency, data consolidation, and digitalization at the heart of its operations.

Kyriad Hotels, part of leading hotel and resort management company Orange Tiger Hospitality, has made centralized efficiency, data consolidation, and digitalization a priority across its business, going live with the mycloud hospitality management platform.

The award-winning mycloud is a cloud-based hotel software solution designed to deliver multiple benefits and significant time and cost savings to hotel chains and independent luxury hotels. Rolling out mycloud PMS across its 10 establishments means Kyriad Hotels can transform its approach to operational efficiency, perfectly aligned with the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences and unrivalled hospitality.

Using mycloud PMS, which can go live in as little as four hours and has zero fees upfront, Kyriad Hotels is now able to prioritize consolidation across its entire portfolio, powering decision-making based on chain-wide data. With management, control, and data storage all centralized, business complexity is reduced while visibility is increased.

Mr. Deepak Chauhan, Vice President of mycloud Hospitality, commented:“mycloud PMS delivers the robust insight that has become crucial to modern operational efficiency in the hospitality sector. By providing a complete management solution, the platform transforms the way that hotel chains approach decision-making, empowering them to prioritize revenue optimization, cost effectiveness, and seamless operations, all while delivering enhanced guest experiences. We are thrilled that Kyriad Hotels and all those who stay at the brand's establishments are now benefitting as a result.”

mycloud's cloud-based hotel PMS comes with a wide range of consolidation features. They include central reservation software, centralized rate management, a chain-wide booking engine, central financial accounting, cloud-based PMS, POS, Channel Manager, 200+ interfaces, back-office functions, inventory management, secure API and more. The comprehensive array of capabilities delivers unparalleled control and fiscal oversight, managed through an intuitive, easy-to-use central platform.

Kyriad Hotels' digital transformation also supports levelled up guest experiences across its 10-strong chain. The fully featured mycloud hospitality management solution includes contactless check-in and check-out capabilities, pre-arrival processing, contactless payments, QR-based food ordering, and more, to ensure that guests have superior, more personalized experiences at every touchpoint. With Banquet event management functionality also built in, including bookings, logistics, catering, and resource management, mycloud PMS ensures Kyriad Hotels can delight even the largest of groups.

The rapid evolution of the hospitality industry is making a strategic approach to operational streamlining ever more important. Partnering with mycloud has positioned Kyriad Hotels at the forefront of that evolution, delivering critical chain-wide benefits and deep-rooted value.

mycloud's complete hospitality management platform is available to businesses around the globe. With 200 third-party interfaces, an open API, and a fully integrated ecosystem, the innovative solution is perfectly attuned to the intense demands of the contemporary hotel sector. To find out more about digitalization, consolidation, and centralization with mycloud, email....