Uzbekistan And World Bank Join Forces To Revamp Public Procurement System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the World Bank have agreed to accelerate public procurement reforms and develop new joint projects, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Gulnora Rakhimova and a delegation led by Felipe Goya, the World Bank's Practice Manager for Public Procurement for Europe and Central Asia.

During the meeting, the two sides engaged in a comprehensive discussion on pivotal areas of cooperation within the public procurement sector. Specifically, the talks centered on the continued development of Uzbekistan's electronic public procurement system, the integration of artificial intelligence technologies, the expansion of "green" procurement practices, the enhancement of contract management mechanisms, and the establishment of an effective monitoring framework for procurement activities conducted by state procuring entities.

Both parties underscored the significance of initiatives aimed at strengthening public oversight by fostering competition and ensuring greater openness and transparency within the country's public procurement system.

In this regard, Felipe Goya reiterated the World Bank's commitment to supporting the implementation of the priority actions outlined in Presidential Decree No. PF–259, issued on December 26, 2025, which seeks to promote a competitive environment and bolster transparency within Uzbekistan's public procurement framework.

The World Bank initiated its engagement with Uzbekistan in 1992, shortly after the country gained independence. Since then, the World Bank's collaboration with Uzbekistan has deepened substantially, particularly after 2017, with a focus on supporting the country's ambitious reform agenda through a range of financial and analytical projects spanning sectors such as agriculture, education, infrastructure, and digitalization.

Uzbekistan's portfolio of joint projects with the World Bank now exceeds $14 billion.