Gold Breaches Rs 1.5 Lakh/10G-Mark


2026-01-21 02:03:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Gold prices jumped Rs 5,100 on Tuesday to breach the crucial Rs 1.5 lakh-per-10-gram milestone in the national capital, driven by strong demand in domestic and international markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity traded at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against the previous closing level of Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.


Silver prices also strengthened in the local bullion market and scaled a fresh peak. The white metal skyrocketed by Rs 20,400, or nearly 7 per cent, to Rs 3,23,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

On Monday, silver prices rallied Rs 10,000, surging past the Rs 3 lakh-per-kilogram mark in the national capital.

Kashmir Observer

