Coimbatore Power Loom Weavers Seek Urgent Relief In Union Budget 2026

Weavers Highlight Sector's Distress

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, Bhoopathi, a power loom weaver from Coimbatore, has highlighted the growing distress faced by workers in the powerloom sector and urged the Union Government to announce concrete measures in the upcoming Union Budget to sustain the industry.

Speaking on the expectations from the upcoming budget, Bhoopathi said, "More than five lakh power looms are functioning in Tamil Nadu, while in India, the number exceeds more than twenty-five lakhs. In particular, two lakh power looms in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts are operated on a wage-based system. Due to inadequate income over the past few years, power loom workers have been forced into a distress situation, abandoning their traditional occupation and shifting to other jobs."

Rising Costs and Stagnant Wages

He pointed out that the lack of wage revision, frequent increases in electricity tariffs, and rising raw material costs have severely impacted the sector. "The absence of proper wage revision, frequent hikes in electricity tariffs, and rising costs of raw materials have resulted in negligible or no profits for those engaged in the sector," he added.

Solar Subsidy a Key Demand

Bhoopathi said power loom associations have demanded a minimum 50 per cent subsidy for installing solar power panels in power loom units in the forthcoming Union Budget. "Power loom sheds consume electricity up to 12 kilowatts, and installing solar panels of this capacity would cost more than Rs 5 lakh. Power loom operators are not in a position to bear such high expenses on their own," he said.

According to him, the weavers believe that solar energy support could provide long-term relief to the sector. "If the Union Government provides a 50 per cent subsidy and facilitates the installation of solar panels, the power loom industry can be sustained for at least another 15 years," Bhoopathi said, adding that the demand had already been submitted to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

Hope Pinned on Union Budget

At present, the Tamil Nadu government provides 1,000 units of free electricity once every two months to ordinary power looms. The sector is now hopeful that the Union Budget will include a provision for installing solar power panels at subsidised rates.

Budget Session 2026 Dates Announced

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has announced that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Budget Session 2026, which will begin on January 28 and continue until April 2. (ANI)

