EUR/USD Forex Signal 03/02: Set To Rebound Ahead (Chart)
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2000. Add a stop-loss at 1.1700. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.2000.
The next important catalyst for the EUR/USD pair will be the ADP private sector jobs numbers. Economists expect the report to show that the economy added 48,000 jobs in December after adding 41k in the previous month. This will be an important report as the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not publish the official jobs report on Friday because of the government shutdown.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the AUD/USD exchange rate has pulled back in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 1.2080 to the current 1.1797.The pair has retreated to a crucial level since it was the highest swing on December 24. It has remained above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair rebounds as bulls target the year-to-date high of 1.2080. A drop below the 50-day moving average at 1.1735 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers in the world worth reviewing.
