Denmark, Greenland Pitch NATO Arctic Mission
(MENAFN) Denmark has unveiled a joint proposal with Greenland for a NATO Arctic operation, responding to escalating American pressure to seize control of the strategically vital territory, officials confirmed Monday.
Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen disclosed the initiative during a Brussels briefing alongside Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, following critical talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
The Danish-Greenlandic partnership pitched the Arctic mission directly to Rutte, Poulsen confirmed. "We have discussed it, and we have also proposed it."
Rutte's reaction to the proposal remains undisclosed, with Poulsen declining to elaborate on the NATO chief's response.
Poulsen emphasized Copenhagen's commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels with Washington, insisting Denmark would not abandon efforts toward constructive engagement. "If the United States were to withdraw from NATO tomorrow, we would face an enormous challenge in managing on our own," he stated, acknowledging that certain remarks from Trump "really hurt."
Motzfeldt stressed continued partnership opportunities, noting that "all doors remain open" for collaboration focused on "mutual defence" among allied nations, with Greenlandic security "intertwined with the defence of the United States."
"For us Greenlanders, the most important aspect of our participation is being able to speak on behalf of the people of Greenland while also contributing to finding good solutions in their interests. We have carried out that work in a good way," she added.
The autonomous Danish territory has become a flashpoint due to its Arctic positioning, abundant mineral deposits, and heightened Russian and Chinese regional activity.
Trump has persistently demanded American acquisition of Greenland, citing national security imperatives and the need to block Russian or Chinese territorial gains. The former president has warned of potential tariffs against allies resisting the takeover bid.
Both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have categorically dismissed any sale proposals, reinforcing Denmark's sovereignty over the island territory.
