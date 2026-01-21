403
UK reimburses visa fees, offers fast-track for global talent, investment
(MENAFN) The UK government announces plans to reimburse certain visa fees and introduce fast-track processing for select international companies to attract highly skilled talent and investment, according to statements from the Treasury on Tuesday.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, says the measures are designed to position Britain as a hub for stability, talent, and capital. “In a volatile world Britain stands out. This government is making sure Britain is home to the stability, talent, and capital that businesses and investors want and that drive greater growth," she says.
The government intends to refund visa fees for “select trailblazers in deep tech sectors and those joining the most promising UK companies in priority sectors.” In addition, global firms expanding in the UK will have access to a new fast-track process for sponsor licenses, aimed at accelerating growth and investment.
Reeves adds that the UK will continue targeting global talent in key industries, including artificial intelligence, life sciences, and clean energy. These steps are part of a broader initiative to replace what the government calls a “broken immigration system built on cheap overseas labour” with one designed to welcome “the world’s brightest and best.”
