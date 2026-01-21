403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says NATO stronger under his leadership, stresses US role
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump says the NATO alliance has grown stronger during his leadership while stressing that its overall power depends largely on the United States.
Speaking during a briefing, Trump is asked whether he remains committed to keeping the US within NATO. In response, he highlights his relationship with the alliance, saying, "I've had such a good relationship. I've made it so much better, so much stronger. It's so good. Now NATO is so much stronger."
While signaling general approval of NATO, Trump also criticizes decisions made by the alliance in the past, noting that many of those actions took place before his presidency.
"I don't agree with a lot of the things they've done, but that was done before I got there. I think NATO has been good. Sometimes it's overrated ... but we have a strong NATO. When I came here, we had a weak NATO. ... If NATO doesn't have us, NATO is not very strong," he says, according to statements.
Speaking during a briefing, Trump is asked whether he remains committed to keeping the US within NATO. In response, he highlights his relationship with the alliance, saying, "I've had such a good relationship. I've made it so much better, so much stronger. It's so good. Now NATO is so much stronger."
While signaling general approval of NATO, Trump also criticizes decisions made by the alliance in the past, noting that many of those actions took place before his presidency.
"I don't agree with a lot of the things they've done, but that was done before I got there. I think NATO has been good. Sometimes it's overrated ... but we have a strong NATO. When I came here, we had a weak NATO. ... If NATO doesn't have us, NATO is not very strong," he says, according to statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment