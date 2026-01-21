Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump says NATO stronger under his leadership, stresses US role

Trump says NATO stronger under his leadership, stresses US role


2026-01-21 01:12:02
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump says the NATO alliance has grown stronger during his leadership while stressing that its overall power depends largely on the United States.

Speaking during a briefing, Trump is asked whether he remains committed to keeping the US within NATO. In response, he highlights his relationship with the alliance, saying, "I've had such a good relationship. I've made it so much better, so much stronger. It's so good. Now NATO is so much stronger."

While signaling general approval of NATO, Trump also criticizes decisions made by the alliance in the past, noting that many of those actions took place before his presidency.

"I don't agree with a lot of the things they've done, but that was done before I got there. I think NATO has been good. Sometimes it's overrated ... but we have a strong NATO. When I came here, we had a weak NATO. ... If NATO doesn't have us, NATO is not very strong," he says, according to statements.

MENAFN21012026000045017640ID1110628350



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search