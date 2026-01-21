Kashmir's Deep Tech Dawn

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kashmir has always reflected global changes. When the world shifts, the valley often moves along. Today, deep tech is becoming part of that shift. It is reshaping education, work, and industry.

Deep tech uses advanced science and engineering to solve problems. It goes beyond apps or websites.

Artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, and new materials fall under this field. These technologies create opportunities for industries and workers alike.

Kashmir has a chance to become part of this transformation.

The job market is evolving quickly. Global employers seek people with expertise in deep tech. Skills that once ensured stability are no longer enough. Deep tech can connect Kashmiri youth with new employment opportunities. It can turn scientific knowledge into practical solutions that serve the state and the world.

Srinagar shows early signs of this movement. Small tech hubs have started emerging. Startups focus on fintech, healthcare, and media solutions. These efforts show potential, and bring innovation and energy.

The region requires organized structures to channel these scattered efforts. Academic institutions and industry must join forces to build a strong ecosystem.

Deep tech also responds to immediate local needs. Healthcare delivery can improve through digital solutions. Climate-sensitive areas can benefit from data-driven strategies. Technology can help manage resources and support communities facing environmental challenges.