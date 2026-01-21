Al Habtoor Motors Redefines Urban Logistics In The UAE With The Landmark Launch Of The All-Electric New FUSO Ecanter

Dubai, UAE: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of FUSO in the UAE, crossed a defining milestone in the nation's transition towards sustainable commercial transport with the official launch of the Next Generation eCanter a fully electric light-duty truck engineered to decarbonize urban logistics and last-mile delivery operations.

Unveiled at the prestigious Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai, under the theme“ The Future of Commercial Mobility Electrified,” the launch represents a strategic evolution in the long-standing partnership between Al Habtoor Motors and FUSO. Following the formal unveiling at 11:00 AM, invited media, brought together key customers, partners, and stakeholders from across the commercial vehicle sector and industry stakeholders took part in an exclusive on-site test drive experience, offering first-hand exposure to the new eCanter's zero-emission performance in real-world conditions.

A proven global pioneer arrives in the Emirates

The UAE debut of the Next Generation eCanter comes on the back of a strong global track record, with the model having accumulated over 8 million kilometers of locally emission-free operation across key international markets, including Europe and Japan. Drawing on more than five years of real-world customer usage data, the new generation eCanter has been refined to meet the high-intensity operational demands and climatic conditions of the Middle East.

“The launch of the FUSO new eCanter in the UAE marks an important milestone for Al Habtoor Motors as we advance our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable transportation solutions to the market,” said Mr. Ahmed Khalaf Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors.“This introduction reflects our strategic alignment with the UAE's long-term sustainability narrative and Green Transport ambitions, while empowering businesses with future-ready mobility solutions that combine zero-emission technology, operational efficiency and proven global performance.”

Precision engineering meets modular flexibility

At the core of the Next Generation eCanter is innovative eAxle technology, which integrates the electric motor directly into the rear axle. This compact drivetrain architecture reduces mechanical complexity, optimizes space utilization and enhances overall vehicle efficiency delivering tangible benefits for urban commercial operations.

The new eCanter's modular battery concept enables fleet operators to precisely tailor vehicle specifications to route length and payload requirements, with three scalable configurations available: in Short Wheelbase, Long Wheelbase & XL Wheelbase.

Supporting operational flexibility further, the new eCanter is available in gross vehicle weight classes ranging from 4.25 tons to 8.55 tons, with multiple wheelbase options to suit a wide variety of applications. Customers can also choose between Standard (1,695 mm) and Wide (1,995 mm) cab widths, ensuring maneuverability in dense urban environments without compromising driver comfort.

Charging efficiency is optimized through support for both AC and DC charging, utilizing the CCS standard. With DC fast charging, the battery can be replenished from 20% to 80% in approximately 24 to 39 minutes, depending on the selected battery configuration, minimizing downtime and maximizing fleet utilization.

Sustainability without compromise

Beyond its zero-emission powertrain, the Next Generation eCanter is designed for real commercial versatility. A sophisticated Power Take-Off (PTO) system enables compatibility with specialized bodies such as tippers, cranes and temperature-controlled vans, ensuring that businesses can transition to electric mobility without sacrificing functionality or operational scope.

The launch at Al Habtoor Polo Resort stands as a clear call to action for the UAE's commercial sector, demonstrating that the future of urban logistics is not only electric, but intelligent, proven and ready for immediate deployment.

