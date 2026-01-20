Hyperbots Inc. Launches Hyperapi For Enterprise-Grade Finance Document Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Hyperbots launched HyperAPI, a developer-first platform for enterprise-grade finance document intelligence-delivering 99%+ accuracy, sub-2s latency, and semantic validation across complex financial documents at scale.

Hyperbots Inc., a leading Agentic AI platform for finance and accounting, today announced the launch of HyperAPI, a developer-first finance document processing platform designed to support everything from high-accuracy extraction to complex, intelligent document workflows at production scale.

Enterprises and mid-market teams across finance and other functions process millions of documents each year, yet deploying document automation in production remains challenging due to inconsistent formats, missing validation, and brittle downstream logic. HyperAPI addresses these challenges by providing APIs that understand financial document semantics and enforce cross-field consistency, enabling reliable document intelligence across a wide range of use cases.

HyperAPI offers a unified suite of finance document processing APIs, including Parse, which converts even low-quality, handwritten, and multilingual documents into clean, AI-ready data. Split, which accurately separates multi-document clubbed together in a single file into individual components to prevent downstream errors, and Extract, which delivers validated, structured data from 30+ F&A document types to make it ready for downstream financial workflows. These are part of Hyperbots' growing suite of live document processing APIs.

In early production benchmarks, HyperAPI has demonstrated enterprise-grade performance, delivering accuracy exceeding 99% on financial document workload, sub-2-second average latency, and a 99.9% uptime SLA. The platform supports Python, Node, and REST APIs, with fast onboarding and responses that include confidence scores and usage metadata to support monitoring and governance in live environments.

"Document APIs often perform well in controlled demos but break under real operational conditions, especially when it comes to financial documents," said Niyati Chhaya, Co-Founder & VP AI at Hyperbots Inc. Our APIs don't just extract data - they understand document structure and enforce cross-field validation across tables and totals, allowing teams to deploy document intelligence that actually scales.

HyperAPI reflects Hyperbots' broader investment in building enterprise-grade finance document intelligence designed for real production environments. Built explicitly for developers, the platform emphasizes clean APIs, predictable performance, and validation-first outputs that can be embedded directly into applications and workflows. Get Early Access to HyperAPI today:

Hyperbots Inc. is at the forefront of transforming finance and accounting operations through our proprietary AI agents that autonomously read, reconcile, validate, and post financial data across complex workflows. Our specialized AI Co-Pilots, built on a finance-specific foundational architecture, harness the power of intelligence across language, vision, reasoning, interpretation, recommendation, prediction, redaction, feedback, and exception handling, setting a new standard for efficiency and innovation in the industry. Hyperbots integrates seamlessly with major ERPs and upholds ISO 27001, SOC 1 Type 2, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. The company raised $9 million in venture funding during 2024–25.

