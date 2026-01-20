Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Launches Asia Swim Expo 2026, Set To Become Asia's Premier Swimming Industry Hub

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd. presents Asia Swim Expo 2026, premiering in Guangzhou from May 15-17, 2026. As Asia's flagship B2B trade fair for swimming equipment and technology, it will connect over 700 global brands with 50

GUANGZHOU, China – January 20,2026 – Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd., a leading organizer of international trade fairs, proudly announces the debut of Asia Swim Expo 2026 (ASE 2026). The inaugural edition will be held from May 15 to 17, 2026, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, establishing itself as Asia's first large-scale, dedicated B2B platform for the entire swimming and aquatic technology industry.



Occupying 50,000 square meters, ASE 2026 is projected to host over 700 leading international brands and attract more than 50,000 professional visitors, including distributors, retailers, facility operators, and coaches. The expo will comprehensively showcase innovations across swimwear, smart training gear, water fitness technology, pool equipment, and aquatic leisure products.

"The launch of Asia Swim Expo 2026 is a strategic initiative by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd. to serve the rapidly evolving Asian market," said [Name, Title, e.g., Ms. Nadia Zhang, Project Director]. "We are building not just a marketplace, but the definitive community and idea-exchange platform that will accelerate the growth and technological advancement of the swimming sector across the region."

The event will feature dedicated zones for smart technology and host a high-level industry forum. It will be held concurrently with the established Asia Pool & Spa Expo, maximizing synergy for visitors. Organized from its headquarters in Guangzhou, Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd. leverages its extensive experience and network to ensure the event's success and significant industry impact.

About Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd.:

Headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd. is a renowned international exhibition organizer committed to fostering global trade and industry development through professional platform building. The group specializes in creating and managing influential trade fairs that connect markets, innovators, and professionals worldwide.