Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show, Jan 17 To 25, 2026 Wattcycle To Showcases High-Performance Lifepo4 RV Batteries For Camping Enthusiasts

WattCycle invites RV enthusiasts to booth #128, January 17–25, 2026

Quartzsite, Arizona - January 20, 2026 - WattCycle will exhibit its range of high-performance LiFePO4 batteries at the Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show, a weeklong gathering that celebrates RV and camping lifestyles. The event runs January 17 through January 25, 2026, and draws winter-migrating RV owners and outdoor enthusiasts to Quartzsite, a well known hub for American RV winter migration. WattCycle will be located at booth #128 and encourages show attendees to stop by to learn how purpose-built LiFePO4 batteries can support extended off-grid trips and daily RV living.







On display at the WattCycle booth

● 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery

● 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 battery

● 12V 628Ah LiFePO4 battery

Each model on display is designed for RV applications and practical use in camping and mobile living situations. WattCycle staff will be available to discuss sizing, installation considerations, and how these batteries integrate with common RV systems.







WattCycle exhibition activities and how to participate

● Basic Gift Instant Reward: Visitors who follow WattCycle's official Facebook and Instagram pages on site and show the following screen may choose one immediate gift. Gift options are a baseball cap, a T-shirt, or a tote bag.

● Battery Grand Prize Draw: To enter the draw for a WattCycle 12V 100Ah battery or a WattCycle 12V 314Ah battery, visitors must take a photo at the WattCycle booth and post it on any social media platform with a tag to @WattCycle Official Account. All valid tagged posts will be entered. Winners will be selected from qualifying posts and contacted by social media direct message after the show concludes. Please note WattCycle has discontinued physical raffle tickets; entry is exclusively via this social media check-in method.

● Exclusive Show Discount: All WattCycle product leaflets will include an Exclusive 10% Off Show Discount QR Code. On-site visitors can obtain a special discount code that grants up to 10% off any product in WattCycle's online store with no minimum purchase requirement. The company says the limited-time discount is intended to reward exhibition attendees and encourage follow-up purchases through the official online store.

About WattCycle

WattCycle is a manufacturer of LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries designed for RV, camping, and off-grid power applications. The company's products are developed with a focus on stable performance in mobile environments, incorporating features such as advanced battery management systems, EV-grade cells, vibration resistance, and low-temperature protection to suit extended travel and seasonal use. WattCycle also offers Bluetooth monitoring, flexible charging compatibility, and drop-in replacement designs to support common RV power setups. Serving the North American market, the company provides product selection guidance and after-sales support to help RV owners and campers maintain reliable power while on the road.

“We welcome RV owners and camping fans to visit booth #128 and talk shop,” said a WattCycle RV show manager.“Quartzsite is where people share tips, compare setups, and plan the next trip. We look forward to meeting fellow RVers and showing practical battery options that fit real-world use.”

“Visit WattCycle at booth 128 during the Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show, January 17 through January 25, 2026. Join us to see the products in person, take part in our on-site activities, and connect with other RV enthusiasts to share experiences and tips. We look forward to seeing you at Quartzsite.”