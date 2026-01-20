Bitcoin Joins Delaware Life's Retirement Annuity Portfolio

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

Delaware Life Insurance Company is expanding its retirement portfolio with Bitcoin -linked exposure through an index developed in collaboration with BlackRock. The new approach blends U.S. equities with a modest, risk-managed BTC sleeve via BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, offering policyholders indirect BTC exposure without direct cryptocurrency ownership. The move signals a growing trend among insurers to weave crypto into traditional retirement products while preserving principal protections.



Insurance firms are increasingly testing Bitcoin -linked structures within fixed indexed annuities to provide indirect crypto exposure.

Delaware Life's index combines U.S. equities with a managed BTC allocation, maintaining principal protection while seeking crypto upside via a regulated ETF.

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF remains a cornerstone product, underscoring the mainstreaming of crypto exposure through regulated vehicles. The broader market sees insurers and policymakers exploring Bitcoin-backed retirement options and related crypto-enabled financial products.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. The development introduces indirect BTC exposure within retirement products, without signaling an immediate market move.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The product aims to balance principal protection with crypto exposure, appealing to risk-managed investors seeking diversification.

Market context: The move reflects a broader push toward mainstreaming crypto exposure in retirement planning amid ongoing regulatory interest and market volatility.

Rewritten article body

Delaware Life Insurance Company is expanding its retirement portfolio with a Bitcoin-linked feature implemented through an index developed in collaboration with BlackRock. The product blends U.S. equities with a measured allocation to Bitcoin, delivered through BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. Investors in the fixed indexed annuity will not own Bitcoin directly; instead, they participate in the asset's price movements via a regulated, indirect exposure that sits inside the policy's framework.

The index ties stock exposure and BTC exposure together with volatility controls designed to keep annual fluctuations around 12%. Delaware Life emphasizes that policyholders can participate in BTC price moves while preserving principal under the annuity's terms. The index will be available across three fixed indexed annuity products-insurance-based retirement contracts that protect the initial investment and offer tax-deferred growth, with returns linked to a referenced market index rather than direct asset ownership.

Delaware Life Insurance Company is a U.S. life insurer focused on retirement products. The company said it surpassed $40 billion in cumulative annuity sales as of November 2025, underscoring its scale in a sector where insurers increasingly seek to blend guarantees with alternative assets. BlackRock, a global asset manager, launched its Bitcoin ETF in January 2024. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the fund has a market capitalization exceeding $70 billion, making it the largest spot Bitcoin fund. In December, BlackRock stated the ETF ranked among its three largest investment themes for 2025, highlighting crypto's enduring footprint within mainstream investment strategies.

Insurance companies explore Bitcoin-linked strategies

The Delaware Life product is not the sole example of insurers experimenting with Bitcoin-linked structures. Meanwhile Group, a company that offers Bitcoin life insurance, launched in June 2023 with backing from investors including Sam Altman and Gradient Ventures. In October 2025, the company raised $82 million to expand BTC-denominated retirement and savings products, signaling growing demand for crypto-native retirement options.

Tabit, a Barbados-based insurer, has pursued a different approach by using Bitcoin to fund its balance sheet rather than offering crypto-linked insurance products. In March, the company raised $40 million in Bitcoin to back traditional U.S. dollar-denominated property and casualty insurance policies, stating its entire regulatory reserve was held in Bitcoin.

Beyond insurance products, policymakers in the United States have moved to expand access to crypto exposure through other retirement vehicles. In August, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing regulators to expand access to cryptocurrency in 401(k) retirement plans.

