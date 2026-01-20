Bangs Ambulance Announces Exclusive Cyanokit Availability For County Fire Departments And EMS Agencies

MENAFN - GetNews) Life-saving cyanide antidote now accessible to all emergency responders in the region

Bangs Ambulance today announced that it maintains the only Cyanokit in the county and is making this critical life-saving medication available to any fire department or EMS agency that requires it for emergency response situations. This ensures that all emergency responders in Tompkins and surrounding areas have immediate access to this vital cyanide poisoning antidote when every second counts.

What is a Cyanokit?

Cyanokit is a prescription medication containing hydroxocobalamin, a form of vitamin B12, that serves as an antidote to cyanide poisoning. The medication works by binding to cyanide ions in the body, converting the deadly poison into cyanocobalamin, which can then be safely eliminated through urination. This process allows the body's cells to resume normal oxygen utilization, which is critical since cyanide poisoning prevents cells from using oxygen despite adequate oxygen availability.

When Cyanokit is Needed

Cyanide poisoning is a life-threatening emergency that can occur from multiple sources, including:

- Smoke inhalation during household and industrial fires

- Ingestion or inhalation of cyanide-containing substances

- Skin exposure to cyanide compounds

Fire scenes present particular risk because cyanide may be produced by the incomplete burning of common synthetic materials, plastics, wood, paper, and silk. Emergency responders and fire victims alike can be exposed to dangerous levels of cyanide through smoke inhalation.

Critical Signs and Symptoms

Emergency responders should suspect cyanide poisoning when patients present with:

Significant symptoms include:

- Altered level of consciousness

- Confusion

- Seizures or coma

- Cardiovascular collapse

- Difficulty breathing

Additional symptoms may include:

- Headache

- Chest tightness

- Nausea and vomiting

- Changes in heart rate and blood pressure

Immediate Availability for Emergency Response

“Having the only Cyanokit in our county represents a significant responsibility that we take very seriously,” said Tim Bangs.“We understand that cyanide poisoning requires immediate treatment, and we're committed to ensuring that any fire department or emergency service in our region has instant access to this life-saving medication when they need it most.”

The medication must be administered intravenously and requires proper reconstitution with saline solution. Adult patients typically receive 5 grams initially, with a second dose available if needed based on the severity of poisoning and patient response. Treatment should not be delayed, as cyanide exposure can result in death within minutes without proper intervention.

Bangs Ambulance Service's decision to maintain county-wide Cyanokit availability reflects the company's commitment to comprehensive emergency medical services. Fire departments and EMS services needing access to Cyanokit for emergency situations can request it through Tompkins County's 911 dispatch.

Whether responding to structure fires, industrial incidents, or suspected poisoning cases, emergency responders throughout the county have immediate access to this critical antidote that has no contraindications for emergency use.

