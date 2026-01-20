Basketball Part Of QF's Creating Pathways Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF) launched basketball as the fourth elite sport in its Creating Pathways programme, with the new addition beginning with an intensive one-week selection camp, during which 79 girls participated, and 20 were selected to join.

The programme, launched as part of QF's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy, now includes fencing, track and field, volleyball, and basketball. It promotes physical activity and overall well-being among girls and young athletes in Qatar, reflecting QF's long-term commitment to creating sustainable pathways for the future of women's sport in the blade-->

Head basketball coach Aleksandra Radulovic said:“I am proud to be here, because I see huge potential in this system that QF has built in Creating Pathways. This is a national programme that offers a safe, supportive environment exclusively for girls – and it's completely free.

“We provide everything necessary for young athletes to grow into strong sportswomen, including professional staff, qualified coaches, excellent facilities, and full logistical support. Our goal is to identify, develop, and guide basketball players from the grassroots level all the way to high-performance stages.”

Training takes place five times a week at QF's Recreation Centre, with the team preparing for a tournament later in the year.

The programme is open to selected players in Under-10, Under-12, and Under-14 age groups, providing young female athletes with the opportunity to develop their skills and compete at higher levels.

Radulovic explained that the selection process considered more than just technical ability, saying:“Of course, talent for basketball matters. But so do attitude, love of the game, and team spirit. These are all important qualities.

“And some of the values we hope to instil in our players – on and off the court – include respect, commitment, and the importance of being a good person and a good sportswoman.”

Sara Tareq Alsharshani, an 11-year-old Qatari participant who has been playing basketball for three years and represents Qatar at the national level, said:“I enjoyed learning new skills and making new friends. I also improved my shooting form, dribbling, and defence, and was able to learn from my mistakes.”

Speaking about her future goals, she added:“One day I want to play in the WNBA while wearing a hijab.”

Hana Ehab Mohamed Zineldin, an 11-year-old Egyptian who has been playing basketball since she was seven and also plays for the Qatar national team, was among those participating in the one-week camp.“I liked how the coaches taught us to stretch before practice and introduced us to different techniques. I learned to improve my ball handling, especially behind the back, as well as my shooting and layups,” she said.

“My favourite part about basketball is playing matches, which teaches me about sportsmanship and helps me apply what we have learned. One goal I have is to have great shooting aim and reach a very professional level representing Qatar.”

Qatar Foundation Aleksandra Radulovic Basketball