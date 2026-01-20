Satellite Attitude And Orbit Control System Market Report 2026: $7.98 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Attitude and Orbit Control System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The satellite attitude and orbit control system market has been experiencing significant growth. It is projected to expand from $3.44 billion in 2025 to $4.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.6%. This growth is attributed to factors such as advancements in communication and observation satellites, increased use of gyroscopes for orientation, thrusters for orbit correction, star trackers for stabilization, and growth in inertial measurement unit (IMU) integration.

The market is set to further expand to $7.98 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 18.3%. Key drivers of this growth include AI-driven orbit maintenance systems, use in mega-constellation satellite networks, integration with autonomous satellite maneuvering, advancements in precision pointing technologies, and the adoption of miniaturized sensors for small satellites. Trends such as increasing demand for precise satellite navigation, miniaturized control units, electric propulsion for orbit control, and increased satellite launch volumes are expected to dominate the landscape.

Communication satellites are a major growth factor for the satellite AOCS market. The need for global coverage, reliable distant communication, and robust broadcast capabilities drives their adoption. Satellite AOCS ensures precise orientation and orbital position for efficient operation. In May 2023, Kongsberg NanoAvionics reported that communication satellites represented 80% of all Earth-orbiting satellites, further highlighting this trend. The correlation between the launch of communication satellites and the demand for satellite AOCS is evident.

Notable companies within the industry are innovating to improve satellite performance. For instance, Axelspace Corporation launched the PYXIS demonstration satellite in March 2024 to test new technologies in orbit, demonstrating advancements in orbital precision and satellite lifespan. Moreover, CubeSpace's acquisition of Dawn Aerospace bolsters its capabilities in cutting-edge attitude determination and control systems.

Prominent industry players include Maxar Technologies Inc., The Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, Safran SA, and others. North America, notably, leads the global market, with significant activity also seen across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions.

Global trade relations and tariffs are affecting the market outlook. Tariffs on components like propulsion systems and IMUs raise manufacturing costs, impacting operators in major regions. Nevertheless, this challenge spurs domestic sourcing and innovation, fostering self-reliance and technological advancements.

The satellite AOCS market study provides comprehensive statistics, market size estimates, regional shares, competitive analysis, and market trends. It also encompasses the sales of gyroscopes, thrusters, star trackers, and other essential components. The market encompasses services like precision pointing, orbit maintenance, and stabilization, capturing the complete perspective of the industry's current and future state.

Geographically, the report covers countries such as the USA, Canada, Germany, and China, presenting a holistic view of regional dynamics and opportunities. Industry revenues are derived from sales, grants, or donations within specified markets and geographies, essential for strategizing in this rapidly evolving sector.

Report Highlights:



Detailed market characteristics, key product offerings, and innovation trends analysis.

In-depth supply chain analysis with detailed competitor insights.

Evaluation of emerging technology trends, including digital transformation and AI innovation.

Analysis of regulatory frameworks affecting the market, including policy impacts and investment flows.

Forecasts incorporating factors like AI advancements, geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and economic indicators.

Comprehensive analysis of total addressable market (TAM) and opportunities. Geographical coverage expansion to include Taiwan and Southeast Asia as vital industry hubs.

Scope:



Types: Attitude Control System, Orbit Control System

Orbit Classes: GEO, LEO, MEO

Satellite Mass: Ranging from below 10 kg to above 1000 kg

Applications: Aviation, Defense, Transportation, and more End-Users: Commercial, Military, Government

Key Attributes:

