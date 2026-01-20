Peakmetrics Launches MCP Server To Bring Live Narrative Intelligence Into AI Assistants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live narrative intelligence now available directly inside ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeakMetrics today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, enabling teams to access live narrative intelligence directly inside AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude. This allows teams to analyze risk, understand emerging narratives, and apply intelligence in real time within the tools where work already happens.

As AI becomes a core part of how teams research, plan, and make decisions, intelligence can no longer live in a single platform or static report. It needs to be accessible in the moment and grounded in current data. The PeakMetrics MCP Server extends narrative intelligence into AI driven workflows while maintaining the same rigor, security, and proactive insight teams rely on today.

With the MCP Server, AI assistants can securely query PeakMetrics real time narrative signals, trends, and risk indicators when context matters most. AI outputs are informed by what is actually happening online, not outdated training data or manual exports.

“AI is most effective when it is grounded in real-time, trusted data,” said Nick Loui, Co-Founder and CEO at PeakMetrics.“Our new MCP Server allows teams to bring PeakMetrics narrative intelligence into the AI tools they already use, streamlining workflows and delivering accurate intelligence in more places teams already work.”

The MCP Server acts as a secure connection between AI assistants and the PeakMetrics platform. When users ask questions about narrative momentum, coordination, or emerging risk, the AI can retrieve accurate, permissioned intelligence directly from PeakMetrics.

All access follows PeakMetrics existing security and permission model, making the MCP Server suitable for enterprise, government, and other high trust environments.

With the MCP Server, teams can:



Ask plain language questions about emerging narratives and risk

Detect coordinated or automated activity shaping conversations

Generate real time briefings for leadership Combine narrative intelligence with internal data sources for deeper analysis

The PeakMetrics MCP Server is available to all customers. For more information on PeakMetrics, please visit peakmetrics.

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics is an AI-driven narrative intelligence company that helps organizations see through the manipulated internet. We uncover the online narratives that influence public perception, reputation, and the bottom line, revealing both threats and opportunities. Our AI-powered platform provides the context to understand how narratives spread, why they gain traction, who is amplifying them, and whether they are authentic or deceptive. With a clear view of the full picture, leaders can act with confidence and make smarter, data-backed decisions.

