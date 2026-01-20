Registration Opens For Free, Discounted Seats At Private Schools In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is inviting parents to register electronically for its Community Responsibility of Private Schools and Kindergartens.

The link to register - on Ministry website - was opened today, January 20, 2026.

The project provides educational support to the community through over 3,500 free and discounted seats offered by private schools and kindergartens, continuing with students through to graduation.

According to the ministry, the project includes several categories of seats, including fully free seats, discounted seats, free seats designated for students with disabilities, and seats allocated at the value of educational vouchers for Qatari students.

It also includes fully free evening education programs offered by some participating schools.



The ministry had revealed previously that the project is open to families of all nationalities who meet the ministry's eligibility criteria.

The ministry outlined clear income thresholds to ensure the support reaches those most in need. For free seats, the total family income must not exceed 10,000 Qatari riyals.

For discounted seats, the income ceiling is set at 15,000 riyals.

Seats designated for Qatari students at the value of educational vouchers are available to families with incomes not exceeding 25,000 riyals.

The available curricula include British, Indian, American and national programs. The ministry emphasized that all awarded seats are sustainable and remain valid for students until graduation.

