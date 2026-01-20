403
Israeli forces raid UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Israeli troops, along with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, enter the shuttered headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem on Tuesday and destroy several structures inside the compound, as stated by reports.
According to witnesses cited by reports, Israeli work crews arrive at the site in the Sheikh Jarrah area, escorted by security forces and at least one bulldozer, and proceed to dismantle both temporary and permanent installations within the premises.
Those present say Israeli forces also remove the UN flag from the compound and hoist the Israeli flag in its place.
In a statement shared on a US-based social media platform, Jerusalem’s deputy mayor Aryeh King labels UNRWA as “Nazi” and claims that efforts to eliminate the agency’s presence in Jerusalem are now moving forward following protests and sustained pressure.
