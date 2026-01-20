AI Is The Biggest Shift Ever-Work As We Know It Ends: Cisco

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Calling AI the most profound platform shift in human history, a top Cisco executive said it will change the way we live our lives, but there are some constraints that need to be addressed.

Speaking to PTI here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the technology giant's President and Chief Product Officer, Jeetu Patel, said every job will get reconfigured, and every workflow is going to change due to AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

But most people grossly overestimate the impact of these technologies in the short term, while in the long term they tend to massively underestimate it, he cautioned.

He listed three major constraints: infrastructure, trust, and data gaps.

“The first constraint is you just don't have enough infrastructure; there's not enough power, computing and network bandwidth in the world to fulfil the needs of AI.

“The second big constraint is there's a trust gap. What I mean by the trust gap is that if you can't trust these systems, you're not going to use them. And so security and safety become prerequisites for the adoption of these systems,” he said.

“And then the third area is what we call the data gap, as so far these AI models have been trained on human-generated data that's publicly available on the internet.