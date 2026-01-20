Kazakhstan Plans To Build Data Center Valley In Pavlodar Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Kazakh government, in collaboration with the Akimat of Pavlodar Region, plans to construct a "Data Center Valley" using the energy resources of the Ekibastuz coal basin, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 5th session of the National Kurultai in Kyzylorda, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“That is a promising proposal; however, we will need to assess its successful implementation,” remarked President Tokayev.

He emphasized the urgency of introducing new energy capacities without delay, noting that such initiatives should not be postponed until the completion of nuclear power plant construction. The president highlighted that data centers, with energy consumption levels comparable to those of metallurgical plants, underscore the critical need for energy independence as a core component of state policy.

"Producing 123.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in Kazakhstan is clearly insufficient to achieve the successful realization of our national objectives," Tokayev further elaborated.

The National Kurultai, an advisory body to the President of Kazakhstan, plays a pivotal role in generating ideas and formulating strategies for fostering national unity and development. While the frequency of its meetings is flexible, they are held at least once a year.

Past sessions of the National Kurultai were held on March 13-14, 2025, in Burabay; March 15, 2024, in Atyrau; June 17, 2023, in Turkestan; and June 16, 2022, in the Ulytau region.