Personalizing The Hong Kong Stay Experience With Dorsett Kai Tak's '3 Wishes' Package

Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong invites travellers to personalize their Hong Kong stay with the Dorsett 3 Wishes Room Package. Guests can enjoy savings on a two-night stay while choosing THREE perks from a list of nine, tailored to their travel purpose--whether for leisure or business--combining modern luxury with authentic local experiences.







Stays Tailored for Every Kind of Traveller

For families and leisure travellers: enjoy local snacks vouchers from Kowloon City's "Little Thailand" --with treats like egg waffles, pandan buns, or mango-longan-coconut dessert--plus options such as complimentary breakfast, room upgrade or a free Octopus card for easy city travel.

For business travellers: choose perks like an Airport Express ticket to Kowloon Station, complimentary suit pressing, or a local data SIM card to stay connected.

Dorsett Kai Tak sits beside the iconic Kai Tak Sports Park, home to world-class concerts and international sporting events. Guests enjoy exclusive walkway access to the Main Stadium and Kai Tak malls. Complimentary shuttle service to AIRSIDE mega mall and Kai Tak MTR ensures easy shopping and city exploration.

Leisure travellers can explore Kowloon Walled City Park for a glimpse of the city's past or visit the former Kai Tak Airport site for aviation history. Foodies may wander through Kowloon City for Southeast Asian flavours or enjoy traditional Chiu Chow cuisine.

Featuring 373 contemporary rooms, including family-friendly triples, quads, connecting rooms, and balcony suites -- ideal for groups of friends or families. Dining options include Jin Bo Law Skybar, Kai Fuk Lau, and Siete Ocho.

About Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong

This flagship property of Dorsett Hospitality International offers a modern five-star stay in Hong Kong's historic Kai Tak district. Conveniently located near Kai Tak Sports Park, the hotel provides exclusive stadium access and a complimentary shuttle to AIRSIDE and Kai Tak MTR.



Guests can choose from 373 stylish rooms and suites--including family-friendly options and the Presidential Pool Suite--and enjoy an infinity pool, 24-hour gym, Jin Bo Law Skybar, and dining at Kai Fuk Lau and Siete Ocho.

