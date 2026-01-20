Ukraine War Gives Rise To An Exorcism Economy In Russia

MENAFN - Asia Times) “Please tell me where to go? A 14-year-old teenager has been possessed by a demon... we tried healers, but they couldn't help... has anyone encountered this? Moscow region.” This is one of many similar pleas that have been circulating in Russia's online communities in recent years.

According to reports in Russian media outlets such as Gazeta, thousands of people in Russia are actively discussing exorcisms on social media. This is a spiritual ritual performed by a handful of Russian priests to expel spirits or demons from a person who is believed to be possessed.

Some people are travelling to well-known“exorcism destinations” such as Oryol Oblast about 400km south of Moscow. A priest there called Father Igor, the official exorcist of the local diocese, performs a ritual called otchitka. The ritual involves the priest reciting a set of prayers to help those deemed to be under the influence of spirits.

Other people are turning to the informal“exorcism economy”, which is offered by local mediums. Some have reported paying between 10,000 rubles (US$128.50) and 20,000 rubles just for an initial consultation to determine whether they are truly possessed. Russia's Orthodox Church warns that exorcism attempts should be left to members of the clergy.

Exorcism is embedded in the Orthodox tradition, with exorcism prayers first brought into Russian religious practice in the 17th century by Archbishop Peter Mogila. However, exorcisms remained rare until the late Soviet period.