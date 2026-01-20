403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Zealand says Greenland’s future should be decided by its people
(MENAFN) New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Monday that the people of Greenland should determine the territory’s future, amid US President Donald Trump’s threats to take control of the Arctic island.
Peters made the comments during a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, according to a statement from New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry.
“The minister, reflecting on his conversations during his visit to the Nordic region late last year, reiterated New Zealand’s view that the status of Greenland is a matter for the people of Greenland,” the statement said. The discussion also touched on issues concerning Gaza and Ukraine.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn US interest due to its strategic location, mineral resources, and concerns over Russian and Chinese activity.
Trump recently announced plans to impose tariffs on eight European nations—Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland—starting at 10% from Feb. 1 and rising to 25% in June, in response to their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
The European countries issued a joint statement denouncing the threat and reaffirming their commitment to Arctic security.
Peters made the comments during a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, according to a statement from New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry.
“The minister, reflecting on his conversations during his visit to the Nordic region late last year, reiterated New Zealand’s view that the status of Greenland is a matter for the people of Greenland,” the statement said. The discussion also touched on issues concerning Gaza and Ukraine.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn US interest due to its strategic location, mineral resources, and concerns over Russian and Chinese activity.
Trump recently announced plans to impose tariffs on eight European nations—Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland—starting at 10% from Feb. 1 and rising to 25% in June, in response to their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
The European countries issued a joint statement denouncing the threat and reaffirming their commitment to Arctic security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment