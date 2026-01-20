403
Nova Scotia faces widespread power outages after winter storm
(MENAFN) A powerful winter storm left more than 120,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia without electricity on Monday, as heavy, wet snow battered eastern Canada overnight. Utility crews scrambled to restore power amid fallen trees and ice-laden power lines.
The storm dropped between 15 and 20 centimeters (5.9 to 7.9 inches) of snow across central, eastern, and northern parts of the province, prompting closures and delays for schools, government offices, and healthcare services.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned motorists on X to avoid travel after multiple collisions on major highways in Cumberland and Colchester counties created dangerous driving conditions. Environment Canada also advised residents shoveling snow to "take frequent breaks and avoid strain."
Authorities said restoration efforts would continue as weather conditions improved. Nova Scotia’s Executive Council Office announced that provincial government offices in several counties, including Cape Breton, Antigonish, and Guysborough, would open later than usual at 11 a.m. due to the storm.
