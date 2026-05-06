Hussein, Faisali Play For League Crown

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - It's down to the final week of matches in the CFI Jordan Pro League, with Hussein and Faisali eyeing the title while Shabab Urdun and Ahli desperately try to cling to a spot at the other end of the standings

During the past week, the title race was delayed after Faisali overcame Ramtha 3-2 in the final minutes while Salt reigned in Wihdat 1-1 and Hussein beat Sama Al Sarhan 2-0. At the other end of the standings, Shabab Urdun came from a goal down to upset Jazira 3-1 while Ahli beat Baqa'a 2-1.

Titleholders Hussein play Faisali for the title Friday. The reigning champions are closer to retaining the title for the third season, with a draw sufficient for the achievement, while Faisali need to win to tie on points and lead on previous one on one result to take home the title.

At the other end, Ahli have a decisive, difficult match against Wihdat, while Shabab Urdun have an easier one against Sama Al Sarhan. Shabab Urdun, champions in 2005 and 2012, need a draw to stay in the Pro League, while Ahli need to win while hoping Shabab Urdun lose to keep alive their chances of their spot in the Pro League.

In other matches, Jazira play Salt and Ramtha play Baqa'a.

The previous round's matches delayed the title race after top three teams were held to draws. Ahli held Faisali 1-1, Wihdat were held by the same score with Jazira as did Hussein with Shabab Urdun. 10 clubs played the 73rd edition of the Pro League in the new format of three stages. Baqa'a and Sama Al-Sarhan were the newcomers from the First Division after Ma'an, Sarih, Aqaba, and Mughayer Sarhan were relegated last season.

So far in the season, League champs Hussein won the 42nd Jordan Super Cup beating Wihdat on aggregate and Faisali won their 10th Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield title with Salt runner-up. In the Jordan Cup, Hussein beat Jazira 3-1 to advance to the semis alongside Wihdat who beat Salt 3-0, Ramtha beat Ahli 1-0 and Faisali beat Shabab Urdun 5-4 on penalties.

Last season, Hussein combined the Pro League as well as Jordan Super Cup titles, while Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 13th time, and Salt won their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield.

Hussein have been Pro League champions for the past two seasons joining the elite group titleholders as the 9th club to win the crown since 1944. Together with neighbors Ramtha, they have changed the usual Faisali-Wihdat title dominance. Ramtha won the 2021/22 League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years, while Hussein won the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.