Zāzen Properties Enters Dubai South With New Residential Community



ZāZEN Properties partners with Vida Bricks as the exclusive sales and distribution partner for its upcoming residential development in Dubai South. Dubai South surpassed AED 15 billion in 2025

ZāZEN Properties is preparing to introduce a new residential development in Dubai South, reflecting an expansion of its portfolio into one of Dubai's most actively evolving residential districts. As part of this move, the developer has appointed Vida Bricks as the exclusive sales partner for the project, bringing on board a brokerage aligned with ZāZEN's positioning and approach to the market. The project reflects ZāZEN's continued focus on thoughtful planning, privacy, and livability, while responding to the planning dynamics and urban fabric of Dubai South.

Dubai South has emerged as a key contributor to Dubai's real estate momentum in 2025, underpinned by strong transaction activity and long-term infrastructure investment. Residential property transactions in the area exceeded AED 15 billion in the first five months of 2025 alone, reflecting accelerating demand as buyers increasingly prioritise well-connected, future-ready residential communities1. The partnership reflects a strategic alignment between ZāZEN Properties and Vida Bricks, with the brokerage selected to lead the Dubai South launch based on shared approach, audience understanding, and execution style.

:“Dubai South is increasingly being shaped by real infrastructure delivery rather than future plans alone. Connectivity, employment hubs, and long-term planning are now translating into genuine residential demand. Our upcoming development has been designed for end users who value space, balance, and long-term livability. Vida Bricks understands our communities and buyer profile, which made them the right partner to lead this launch.”

Planned as a low-density residential community, the development will comprise 48 residences within a G+4 building, with lifestyle amenities consolidated at rooftop level. The development has been shaped primarily with end users in mind, rather than positioned purely as an investment-led proposition. The residence mix will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, alongside two- and three-bedroom layouts with study rooms, offering flexibility for families and long-term residents.

The development has been thoughtfully designed to support family living, with well-proportioned homes, adaptable layouts, and shared spaces that encourage day-to-day comfort, privacy, and a sense of community.

Rooftop amenities will include social and recreational spaces, alongside a dedicated wellness zone featuring sauna and cold plunge facilities, a concept ZāZEN intends to extend across future developments. In line with its broader philosophy, the developer will continue applying its established sustainable building practices across the project, without positioning the development around certification-led claims.

Dubai South's trajectory is closely linked to major infrastructure projects that are expected to drive residential demand well into 2026 and beyond, including the long-term expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, planned to become one of the world's largest aviation hubs2.

Further strengthening the district's outlook is the planned Dubai Metro Blue Line, which is expected to enhance connectivity between emerging residential areas and key commercial centres, reinforcing Dubai South's role as a live-work destination3. Across the wider market, Dubai's real estate sector recorded over AED 917 billion in transactions during 2025, highlighting sustained investor confidence and a strong foundation for continued growth into 20264.

Construction is expected to commence in Q2 2026, with completion targeted for November 2027.

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE's first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has set a benchmark in the Jumeirah Village area, winning multiple accolades, including the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at the International Property Awards. Recently, the ZāZEN brand secured two wins at the Arabian Property Awards and Sustainable Development of the Year at the World Realty Congress Awards. Additionally, the ZāZEN brand was featured among the Top 10 Green Developers, the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC by Construction Week in 2023 and 2024.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens and The Hub Residences, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high quality, community focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai's residential landscape.

Founded five years ago, Vidabricks is a trusted real estate advisory operating across Dubai's mid-segment and luxury residential markets. Built on integrity, discretion, and deep market expertise, the firm was established with a clear belief: that true real estate excellence is defined not by speed or scale, but by trust, long-term partnerships, and quality of outcomes.

Led by a team with over 45 years of combined industry experience, Vidabricks has facilitated in excess of AED 1 billion in transactional value within its first five years, driven by a disciplined, relationship-first approach rather than volume-led sales strategies.

At its core, Vidabricks is guided by ethical practices, and reliability that honours both time and trust. Operating as a strategic advisory rather than a sales brokerage, the firm helps clients navigate complex decisions with data-driven insight, local market intelligence, and a focus on lifestyle, stability, and long term value.

Vidabricks stands apart as a principle-led authority in Dubai's evolving real estate landscape.

