Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP Chief, Nadda Vows Expansion In New States

Nadda confident of BJP's expansion under Nabin

Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin as he took charge as the BJP national president, saying the party will expand its reach to new states and achieve success in regions where it has not yet prevailed. Nadda expressed confidence that under Nabin's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will grow stronger and "make the lotus bloom" in states like Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala. Addressing party leaders and workers at the party headquarters in the national capital, Nadda said, "You (Nitin Nabin) have taken on the responsibility as the 12th National President of such a great party. Many congratulations and best wishes to you. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji and the chairmanship of Nitin Nabin ji, the Bharatiya Janata Party will bloom the lotus in Bengal in the coming times. We will form the government in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. We will return to power in Assam, and we will deliver good results in Kerala as well. We are moving forward with this confidence."

"I have tried to fulfil the responsibilities to the best of my limited abilities, with the cooperation of all of you. While fulfilling this responsibility, if I have said anything that has hurt anyone's feelings, I apologise for it... Nitin Nabin ji will leave no stone unturned in taking this party, this great party, the world's largest party, forward with full strength. And all of us together will cooperate with him and take the party to new heights, and we will make the lotus bloom in the new places and states where we have not yet succeeded," he said.

Nadda on 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Nadda reflected on the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying the results "did not meet our expectations" and had disappointed voters. He added that voters later rallied behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, delivering victories in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, where the party formed the government after 27 years.

"The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections did not meet our expectations. These results surprised not only the party but also the general public of the country. A sense of disappointment arose in the minds of the country's voters. A feeling of resentment developed among the voters, and you must have seen that the voters of the country resolved that in any upcoming election, they would give their full blessings to Modi ji and work to further the party's progress in the country," Nadda said.

"I remember, after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition was very confident in the Haryana elections. They were already making arrangements to distribute sweets even before the results were declared. They didn't know that the voters of the country and the voters of Haryana had decided to rectify the minor mistakes that had occurred due to overconfidence. They did exactly that in the Haryana elections. We saw a record victory in Maharashtra under the leadership of respected Modi ji... under your leadership, after 27 years, the lotus bloomed in Delhi as well, and the Bharatiya Janata Party government was formed in Delhi," he said.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

In January 2020, JP Nadda was elected as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, BJP leader Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states. Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Political Career and Experience

Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA.

He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)