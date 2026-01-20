403
Denmark deploys more soldiers to Greenland to grow buildup of forces
(MENAFN) Denmark is deploying more military personnel to Greenland, local media reported on Monday, as part of a growing buildup of forces in the Arctic territory. The Danish Armed Forces confirmed the deployment to national broadcaster TV 2.
A significant contingent of Danish combat soldiers is expected to arrive in Kangerlussuaq Monday evening, described as “a substantial contribution” to ongoing operations. Earlier, around 100 troops had already been stationed in Nuuk, the capital, with a similar number in Kangerlussuaq, according to reports.
The deployed forces will participate in the “Arctic Endurance” military exercise, which Danish authorities say has been accelerated and intensified following recent remarks by US President Donald Trump. Trump has publicly advocated for the “complete and total purchase” of Greenland, framing the move as critical to US and global security. The White House has even suggested that military action could be considered if necessary.
Over the weekend, Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imports from Denmark, the UK, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1, initially at 10 percent and rising to 25 percent by June 1, citing opposition to US control of Greenland as the rationale.
In response, the eight European nations issued a joint statement denouncing the US threats and reaffirming their commitment to maintaining security and stability in the Arctic region, according to reports.
