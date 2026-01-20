Aspire Zone Foundation And Mahd Sports Academy Sign Mou To Enhance Joint Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Zone Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MahdSpoets Academy as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint cooperation and exchange expertise in the development of sports talents and capacity building.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Aspire Zone Foundation by the Acting Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Nasser Al-Nuaimi while the Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah bin Faisal Hammad, signed on behalf of Mahd Sports Academy.

The agreement aims to expand areas of collaboration in athlete preparation and development, knowledge exchange, and best practices, as well as to explore partnership opportunities in training and development programs, contributing to the advancement of the sports ecosystem and the identification and nurturing of promising talents.

Mahd Academy is a national sports academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dedicated to discovering, developing, and empowering sports talents to achieve success at national, regional, and international levels.

Both parties emphasised that this MoU represents a strategic step toward enhancing regional cooperation and building sustainable partnerships that contribute to raising the level of sports performance and supporting their shared vision of empowering national talents and achieving sports excellence.

This MoU reflects Aspire Zone Foundation's commitment to expanding its regional and international partnerships and reinforcing its role as a leading hub for sports and athlete development.

