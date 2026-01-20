403
EU Commission President gets invitation to join US-led Gaza Peace Board
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has received an invitation to participate in the US-led “Board of Peace” aimed at ending the Gaza conflict, a spokesperson confirms Monday.
EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni tells reporters that the bloc is prepared to engage with the US and other partners on ways to contribute to a global effort for peace in Gaza. He says: "We have unique expertise and a multi-dimensional toolbox capable of responding to the situation in Gaza," highlighting the EU’s readiness to act in security, diplomatic, and humanitarian areas.
Another EU Commission spokesperson, Olof Gill, confirms that von der Leyen has received the invitation and is consulting closely with European leaders on geopolitical matters. He adds: "The priority for us is peace, to reach peace, and we want to contribute to a global plan approach to end the conflict in Gaza."
The White House announces the board’s creation on Friday, describing it as intended to “play an essential role in fulfilling” the 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave. The board is tasked with strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
In addition, the US establishes a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, along with a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework, as stated by reports.
