Denmark Denies Trump Claims Over Troops Presence in Greenland
(MENAFN) Denmark's top diplomat pushed back Monday against what he characterized as a fundamental misreading in Washington regarding his nation's expanded Arctic military operations, emphasizing the deployments aim to address security threats rather than antagonize US President Donald Trump.
Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen affirmed Denmark's dedication to implementing agreements reached during recent White House discussions, including establishing a joint working group focused on Greenland.
"We will do that, and then we have to see what the Americans do," he stated to Danish media after conferring with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in London.
Addressing Denmark's reinforced military footprint in Greenland, Rasmussen said there was a "misunderstanding" on the American side of recent events in the Arctic territory.
The minister clarified the strategic intent behind the military escalation: "What we have done in Greenland in recent days is not to build up to provoke the American president. It is to build up to meet his concern."
Danish troops touched down in western Greenland Monday following an earlier announcement from the country's defense forces, according to reports.
A public broadcaster quoted him declaring: "The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries must be respected."
Copenhagen Draws Firm Boundaries on Foreign Influence
In a separate interview with a new agency, Rasmussen revealed that Denmark and Greenland have "kept Chinese investment away" from the Arctic island.
"We have red lines that can't be crossed," he emphasized, noting that any response to the American president's tariff ultimatum would come from Europe collectively, not Denmark in isolation.
The foreign minister issued a stern warning about Washington's approach: "You can't threaten your way to ownership of Greenland ... You have a desire, you have a vision, you have a request, but you will never be able to achieve that by putting pressure on us."
Rasmussen delivered these comments during his London stop on a broader diplomatic tour across European capitals aimed at coordinating Arctic security strategy amid Trump's economic threats.
Last week in Washington, US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Rasmussen convened for high-level discussions.
After those talks, Rasmussen acknowledged there was "fundamental disagreement" due to Washington's continued ambition to take over the self-ruling Danish territory.
Trump countered post-meeting that Denmark could not be relied upon to "fend themselves off" against what he described as encroaching Russian and Chinese influence.
Saturday saw Trump announce Washington would impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland from Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June until there is a deal for "the complete and total purchase of Greenland."
European leaders swiftly rejected Trump's tariff threats against the eight European nations, and reiterated solidarity with Denmark.
