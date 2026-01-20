Did Pooja Hegde Really Slap A Pan-India Star? Truth Behind The Viral Rumor Revealed

A viral rumor claimed Pooja Hegde slapped a pan-India star on set, creating a media frenzy. Her team has now clarified the story is completely false, putting all speculation and controversy to rest.

Pooja Hegde made her Tamil debut with Mugamoodi before rising to become one of Telugu cinema's leading stars. She later expanded into Hindi films and recently returned to Kollywood, balancing multiple industries and cementing her position as a true pan-Indian actress.

The actress recently grabbed headlines after a rumor claimed she slapped a pan-India hero for misbehavior. Reports suggested she spoke about the incident in an interview, stating the actor entered her caravan without permission, leading to widespread speculation and intense social media debate.

Pooja Hegde's team has firmly denied the allegations, calling the news completely fake. Her manager clarified that she never made such statements in any interview and labeled the controversy a targeted attempt to create unnecessary trouble and drag a hero's name into false narratives.

Meanwhile, Pooja is eagerly awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth. Marking Vijay's final film, expectations are sky-high. With Anirudh's music already trending, the film reunites Pooja and Vijay after their earlier collaboration in Beast.