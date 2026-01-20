403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) --
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated the first session of the constituent assembly that included 20 members in addition to 11 ministers. They had been tasked with enacting the State Constitution.
2004 -- Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum was inaugurated as a landmark depicting the Kuwaiti people's steadfastness and resistance against the Iraqi aggressors as well as the national unity that has remained solid during the flagrant Iraqi occupation of the country.
2008 -- Kuwait Public Authority for Applied Education and Training's (PAAET) Construction Institute opened in south Sabahiya area. The facility's capacity was 1,400 students.
2009 -- A bureau of the World Bank was opened in Kuwait.
2012 -- Kuwait was crowned champion of the Kuwait Paralympic athletic tournament that has grouped athletes from 24 countries. The Kuwaiti athletes have bagged 59 medals including 15 gold ones.
2020 -- Kuwait's Waddah Al-Refaie was selected regional oncology chief at MedStar GeorgeTown University Hospital for being the best ongologist in Washington D.C. in 2019.
2021 -- Adel Al-Majed, the head of the Kuwaiti Banking Association, was chosen by the Arab Bankers Association as the Arab banking personality for 2020.
2025 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced discovery of commercial volumes of hydrocarbon materials in the maritime Al-Julaia field, located within Kuwait's territorial waters.
2025 -- Kuwait international referee for lead weapons shooting Khaled Al-Juraid obtained a license an international lecturer for Electronic Target Scoring (EST) courses from the International Shooting Federation. (end)
bs
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated the first session of the constituent assembly that included 20 members in addition to 11 ministers. They had been tasked with enacting the State Constitution.
2004 -- Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum was inaugurated as a landmark depicting the Kuwaiti people's steadfastness and resistance against the Iraqi aggressors as well as the national unity that has remained solid during the flagrant Iraqi occupation of the country.
2008 -- Kuwait Public Authority for Applied Education and Training's (PAAET) Construction Institute opened in south Sabahiya area. The facility's capacity was 1,400 students.
2009 -- A bureau of the World Bank was opened in Kuwait.
2012 -- Kuwait was crowned champion of the Kuwait Paralympic athletic tournament that has grouped athletes from 24 countries. The Kuwaiti athletes have bagged 59 medals including 15 gold ones.
2020 -- Kuwait's Waddah Al-Refaie was selected regional oncology chief at MedStar GeorgeTown University Hospital for being the best ongologist in Washington D.C. in 2019.
2021 -- Adel Al-Majed, the head of the Kuwaiti Banking Association, was chosen by the Arab Bankers Association as the Arab banking personality for 2020.
2025 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced discovery of commercial volumes of hydrocarbon materials in the maritime Al-Julaia field, located within Kuwait's territorial waters.
2025 -- Kuwait international referee for lead weapons shooting Khaled Al-Juraid obtained a license an international lecturer for Electronic Target Scoring (EST) courses from the International Shooting Federation. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment