403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US President Trump honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump issues a proclamation on Monday recognizing the life and enduring impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., commending his dedication to justice, equality, and the core values on which the United States is founded, as stated by reports.
In the proclamation, Trump portrays King as a historic and transformative leader whose guidance helps move the country closer to what he calls “the full realization of the American promise.”
While highlighting ways to honor King’s legacy, Trump refers to his decision last year to declassify records connected to King’s assassination. He says the step aims to deliver long-awaited transparency for King’s family and the wider American public, according to statements.
Martin Luther King Jr., who is born in Atlanta, Georgia, emerges as a leading figure of the US civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968.
His leadership plays a decisive role in efforts to dismantle legally enforced racial segregation across the United States.
King promotes nonviolent resistance as a central strategy of the movement, including the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivers his historic “I Have a Dream” speech calling for racial equality and national unity.
In recognition of his efforts to advance peace and civil rights, King receives the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
In the proclamation, Trump portrays King as a historic and transformative leader whose guidance helps move the country closer to what he calls “the full realization of the American promise.”
While highlighting ways to honor King’s legacy, Trump refers to his decision last year to declassify records connected to King’s assassination. He says the step aims to deliver long-awaited transparency for King’s family and the wider American public, according to statements.
Martin Luther King Jr., who is born in Atlanta, Georgia, emerges as a leading figure of the US civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968.
His leadership plays a decisive role in efforts to dismantle legally enforced racial segregation across the United States.
King promotes nonviolent resistance as a central strategy of the movement, including the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivers his historic “I Have a Dream” speech calling for racial equality and national unity.
In recognition of his efforts to advance peace and civil rights, King receives the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment