Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria’s Central Bank plans to open branch in Raqqa after truce with SDF

Syria’s Central Bank plans to open branch in Raqqa after truce with SDF


2026-01-20 12:46:53
(MENAFN) Syria’s Central Bank says it begins arrangements to establish a new branch in the northern city of Raqqa, following the ceasefire and integration agreement reached between the government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, according to official statements.

The bank urges financial institutions operating in the Raqqa area to resume their activities and reopen branches, as stated by reports.

Officials describe the step as a major advance for banking and financial services nationwide.

The move comes after a Syrian Army operation east of the Euphrates River over the weekend, during which SDF elements are pushed out of several areas, including Deir Hafir, Meskene, and Tabqa. Tribal groups and local residents in Raqqa also take part in the developments, according to accounts.

On Sunday, tribes and local communities regain control of Raqqa’s city center from the SDF, while Syrian Army units enter the city later the same day, as stated by reports.

The developments follow the announcement by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa of a broad ceasefire and integration agreement with the SDF, under which all of the group’s military formations withdraw to the east of the Euphrates River.

MENAFN20012026000045017640ID1110622186



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search