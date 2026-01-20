403
Syria’s Central Bank plans to open branch in Raqqa after truce with SDF
(MENAFN) Syria’s Central Bank says it begins arrangements to establish a new branch in the northern city of Raqqa, following the ceasefire and integration agreement reached between the government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, according to official statements.
The bank urges financial institutions operating in the Raqqa area to resume their activities and reopen branches, as stated by reports.
Officials describe the step as a major advance for banking and financial services nationwide.
The move comes after a Syrian Army operation east of the Euphrates River over the weekend, during which SDF elements are pushed out of several areas, including Deir Hafir, Meskene, and Tabqa. Tribal groups and local residents in Raqqa also take part in the developments, according to accounts.
On Sunday, tribes and local communities regain control of Raqqa’s city center from the SDF, while Syrian Army units enter the city later the same day, as stated by reports.
The developments follow the announcement by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa of a broad ceasefire and integration agreement with the SDF, under which all of the group’s military formations withdraw to the east of the Euphrates River.
