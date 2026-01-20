403
Syria recaptures majority of ISIS detainees freed by SDF in Hasakah
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities say security forces recapture most of the ISIS detainees who are freed after being released by the SDF from a detention facility in the northeastern province of Hasakah, according to official statements.
The Interior Ministry announces that 81 of the 120 ISIS members released from al-Shaddadi prison are apprehended following a large-scale security operation. In earlier statements, the ministry says the YPG/SDF terrorist organization bears responsibility for allowing the detainees to leave the facility, as stated by reports.
The ministry explains that "following the escape of 120 ISIS terrorists from the prison in al-Shaddadi, the Syrian Army and special operations units affiliated with the Interior Ministry entered the city of al-Shaddadi."
It adds that "Army and Interior Ministry forces conducted a comprehensive search and sweep operation in and around the city of al-Shaddadi. During the operation, 81 ISIS terrorists were apprehended. The search for the remaining ISIS members continues," according to official statements.
The developments come shortly after Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announces a ceasefire and a deal aimed at the full incorporation of the SDF into state institutions, as stated by reports.
Under the agreement, SDF military units withdraw to the east of the Euphrates River, while administrative and security authority in the provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor is transferred to the Syrian state.
The deal also outlines the absorption of SDF military and security personnel into the defense and interior ministries following individual security screening. In addition, border crossings, oil and gas installations, and civilian institutions are placed under government control, according to statements.
The announcement follows a Syrian Army operation that restores control over large parts of eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated breaches by the SDF of previous agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year earlier, as stated by reports.
