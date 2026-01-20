Buying Iphone 16 Plus? Vijay Sales Beats Amazon And Flipkart With This Deal
A massive price drop of up to ₹18,000 on the iPhone 16 Plus model! But this offer isn't on Amazon or Flipkart. Details inside on the huge Republic Day offer from Vijay Sales.
Surprise for Apple fans! A phone worth ₹90,000 is now in budget. Forget Amazon & Flipkart, Vijay Sales has a stunning price cut on the iPhone 16 Plus for Republic Day.
The iPhone 16 Plus launched at ₹89,900. Vijay Sales offers it for just ₹71,890, a total discount of around ₹18,000 with bank offers. It's a deal you can't miss!
Why the Plus? Get a big 6.7” display for great video/gaming, longer battery life, and lightning-fast performance with the A18 Bionic chip and Apple Intelligence.
Get this deal on the Vijay Sales website or in-store. Use specific bank cards for the full discount. Check Vijay Sales before buying an iPhone to save money!
