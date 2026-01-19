Tanzania Mandates Mining Factory Construction With 21 Facilities Planned

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Tanzania mandates local manufacturing for mining with 21 factories planned to produce equipment and supplies. Six facilities are under construction at former Buzwagi mine, transforming from resource extraction to manufacturing economy.

Tanzania has announced sweeping new local content regulations that will transform the country's mining sector from a resource extraction economy into a manufacturing and industrial hub. The new requirements, recently announced by the Minister of Minerals, mandate that 20 categories of mining goods and services must be provided exclusively by 100 per cent Tanzanian-owned companies.

Marcus Briggs, Non-Executive Director at Icon Gold, stated, "Tanzania's bold move to mandate local manufacturing in the mining sector represents a watershed moment for East African resource governance. This is not simply about regulation. It is about fundamentally restructuring how mining economies capture value and build long-term industrial capacity."

The new regulations require mining companies operating in Tanzania to source specific goods and services exclusively from Tanzanian-owned suppliers. Six factories are currently under construction at the former Buzwagi gold mine site, with an additional 15 factories planned for future development. The initiative builds upon Tanzania's 2018 Local Content Regulations but goes significantly further by creating concrete manufacturing infrastructure rather than simply setting procurement quotas.

The 20 categories of reserved goods and services span critical mining inputs including equipment maintenance, processing supplies, and support services. By reserving these categories for local companies, Tanzania aims to create thousands of manufacturing jobs whilst developing technical expertise that has historically been imported from foreign suppliers.

"What makes Tanzania's approach particularly significant is the infrastructure commitment," explained Marcus Briggs. "Building 21 factories specifically to serve the mining sector demonstrates government commitment to industrialisation that goes beyond policy rhetoric. This creates a foundation for sustainable economic transformation."

The economic implications extend well beyond the mining sector itself. Manufacturing capacity developed to serve mining operations can be adapted to other industries, creating spillover effects across Tanzania's broader economy. The factories will produce explosives, safety equipment, drilling supplies, and spare parts that were previously imported at significant cost.

Industry analysts note that the infrastructure investment represents a departure from conventional local content policies that often focus on employment quotas or procurement preferences without addressing underlying capacity constraints. By building actual manufacturing facilities, Tanzania is creating the industrial base necessary to meet local content requirements rather than simply mandating compliance.

"The difference between setting a local content target and building the factories to meet that target is the difference between aspiration and execution," said Marcus Briggs. "Tanzania is doing the hard work of creating industrial capacity rather than assuming it will materialise through policy alone."

The Buzwagi site selection carries symbolic significance as well as practical advantages. Converting a depleted gold mine into a manufacturing centre demonstrates the government's vision of mining legacy extending beyond resource depletion. The site's existing infrastructure, including roads, power supply, and water access, reduces the capital costs associated with greenfield industrial development.

Mining companies operating in Tanzania will be required to transition to locally sourced supplies over a phased timeline, allowing existing contracts to wind down whilst Tanzanian manufacturers ramp up production. The government has indicated that it will work with industry to ensure quality standards are met and that the transition does not disrupt ongoing mining operations.

Over the next three to five years, Tanzania expects the manufacturing initiative to generate substantial employment, develop technical skills across multiple industries, and significantly increase the mining sector's contribution to GDP beyond royalties and taxes. The factories under construction represent just the first phase of a longer-term industrialisation strategy that envisions Tanzania as a regional manufacturing centre for mining inputs.

The initiative also addresses historical concerns about resource extraction economies that export raw materials whilst importing manufactured goods. By mandating local production of mining inputs, Tanzania is working to reverse that dynamic and position itself as both a mineral producer and a manufacturing economy.

Marcus Briggs concluded, "This is economic strategy at its most fundamental level. Tanzania is asking the essential question: how do we ensure that our natural resources generate lasting prosperity rather than temporary revenues? The answer lies in building the industrial capacity to capture more of the mining value chain domestically. If successfully implemented, this initiative could serve as a model for resource-rich nations across Africa and beyond."



About Icon Gold

Icon Gold is a Dubai and Kampala-based precious metals company with operations across the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Operating under the Icon Group umbrella since 2009, the company is led by gold industry expert Marcus Briggs. Icon Gold is registered and regulated by DMCC Dubai Customs Centre.