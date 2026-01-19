Appy Pie Automate Launches Data Entry Automation To Eliminate Manual Updates Across Sheets, CRM & Email Workflows

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Manual data entry isn't just slow-it's risky,” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie.“With Data Entry Automation, teams can build workflows that capture information once, validate it automatically, and keep systems updated without delays or data loss.""Appy Pie Automate launches Data Entry Automation to help teams capture, validate, and sync records automatically across Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, Gmail, and CRM workflows using AI-powered automation.

Appy Pie Automate today announced the launch of its Data Entry Automation, designed to help teams eliminate repetitive copy-paste work by automatically capturing, validating, and syncing records across business tools.

What's Launched: Data Entry Automation

Data Entry Automation enables teams to replace repetitive admin tasks with automated workflows that create and update records across spreadsheets, CRMs, forms, and internal systems. Instead of typing the same information into multiple tools, users can create workflows that automatically move data between platforms in a clean, structured format.

Built on Appy Pie Automate's AI Workflow Automation platform, the feature is designed for high-volume operational work where accuracy and consistency matter.

The Problem It Solves

Most businesses still rely on manual updates for critical workflows:



Leads submitted through forms are copied into spreadsheets

Emails are manually reviewed and logged

CRM records are updated late-or not at all Teams waste hours fixing formatting errors and duplicates

These small delays create bigger issues: broken reporting, missed follow-ups, and messy pipelines. Data Entry Automation solves this by ensuring data is captured at the source and synced automatically across tools your team already uses.

How Data Entry Automation Works

Appy Pie Automate enables no-code workflows where events trigger automatic data updates. Teams can build workflows such as:



Form submissions creating rows in spreadsheets

Email inquiries extracting structured fields and logging them

Spreadsheet updates creating or updating CRM records Daily consolidation workflows for cross-team sheets

With AI-powered logic, teams can also apply validation rules, normalize formats, detect duplicates, and keep records consistent across departments.

Popular Apps Supported for Data Entry Workflows

Data Entry Automation supports workflows across popular business tools, including:



Google Sheets integrations for lead tracking, reporting, and structured record logs

Microsoft Excel integrations for spreadsheet-driven operations and reporting workflows

Gmail integrations for capturing and extracting structured lead data from inbound emails

Typeform and Google Forms for automated form-to-sheet capture

Zoho CRM, Zoho Forms, Zoho Sheet, and Zoho Books for structured CRM and finance-ready automation

Microsoft Outlook for request logging and internal tracking Microsoft Teams for notifications when records are missing required fields

This makes it easy to connect data sources and destination systems without building complex manual processes.

Who It's For

Data Entry Automation is designed for teams that handle frequent data updates, including:



Sales and lead management teams

Operations teams managing requests and tracking systems

Finance teams syncing invoice-ready records Support teams capturing customer details for faster resolution

If your team relies on spreadsheets and CRM updates daily, this feature helps reduce errors and remove repetitive work that slows execution.

About Appy Pie Automate

Appy Pie Automate is a no-code AI Workflow Automation platform that helps businesses connect apps and automate workflows across marketing, sales, support, and operations. With 1,000+ app integrations, teams can eliminate repetitive tasks and keep systems aligned-without writing code.