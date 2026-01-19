Allurean Fund Acquires Flagship Luxury Compound In Austin's Bouldin Neighborhood







Aerial view of the Elizabeth Street luxury residential compound acquired by Allurean Fund in Austin's Bouldin neighborhood.

The property consists of a modern front residence and a separate rear home, creating a flexible, design-forward compound well suited for premium short-term and extended-stay hospitality use. Situated just south of downtown Austin, the Bouldin and South Lamar corridor is widely regarded as one of the city's strongest markets for boutique luxury rentals, combining walkability, architectural character, and year-round demand.

“This acquisition reflects the type of asset we are intentionally targeting,” said John Butters, Principal and Strategic Architect at Allurean Fund.“Elizabeth Street offers a rare combination of location, design quality, and structural flexibility. Just as important, it was acquired using a disciplined approach to financing and risk management that aligns with our long-term portfolio strategy.”

The Elizabeth Street compound was selected based on several key criteria central to Allurean Fund's acquisition philosophy, including durable neighborhood fundamentals, differentiated property configuration, and capital-efficient structuring. The transaction preserved favorable legacy financing terms while maintaining clean asset-level ownership within the fund's broader portfolio framework.

Allurean Fund structures its portfolio in distinct tranches, allowing for controlled growth, asset isolation, and adaptability across changing market and regulatory environments. The Elizabeth Street acquisition represents the fund's first completed property and serves as a foundational asset as the portfolio expands across select high-demand markets in the western and central United States.

“Our focus is not on scale for its own sake,” added Butters.“It's about assembling a collection of high-quality assets that can perform across market cycles while maintaining flexibility in how they're operated and positioned over time.”

The Elizabeth Street property is currently undergoing final positioning and operational setup consistent with Allurean Fund's boutique hospitality standards.

About Allurean Fund

Allurean Fund is a private real estate investment platform focused on the acquisition and operation of luxury residential properties in high-demand markets. The fund emphasizes disciplined structuring, asset-level clarity, and long-term value creation through a combination of strategic acquisitions and thoughtful portfolio design.

Allurean Fund currently targets select markets including Austin, Phoenix, Denver, and Portland, with a focus on properties that offer strong fundamentals, architectural distinction, and flexible use potential.

