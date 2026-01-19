403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:25 AM EST - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust: Announced today that it intends to terminate its unitholder distribution reinvestment plan effective on the same date as the closing of the previously-announced plan of arrangement in accordance with the terms of the DRIP. Upon the closing of the Arrangement, RFA Capital Holdings Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding common units and preferred units of Artis, which is anticipated to occur during the week of February 1, 2026, subject to the continued satisfaction of all closing conditions. Unitholders who are not enrolled in the DRIP are unaffected by this termination. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading down $0.01 at $9.10.
