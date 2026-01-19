Wawrinka, Fellow Veteran Cilic Make Rousing Starts At Australian Open

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka turned the clock back to come from a set down and beat unseeded Serb Laslo Djere 5-7 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) on Monday, while Marin Cilic also flew the flag for the veterans with a more ruthless performance.

The 40-year-old Wawrinka, who claimed his three Grand Slam titles during the golden era of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, is making his final Melbourne Park appearance as a wildcard after announcing that 2026 would be his last season on tour.

He made a sluggish start but roared back to life after the opening set, sealing his first Grand Slam match victory since Wimbledon in 2024 and his first at Melbourne since 2021 to huge applause from fans at a packed Kia Arena.

"It's been a long journey, it's been amazing with so many memories here. It's been incredible. The only reason I come back is because of the love you (fans) give me," said an emotional Wawrinka.

"It's my last year. The passion is still intact but I'm not young any more. Today was amazing, it's so special for me to enter the court and a Grand Slam. It's the reason I practice hard with my team every off-season and every day - to have a chance to compete with the best players in the world."

Wawrinka will take on either Jiri Lehecka or Arthur Gea in the second round.

"I'm so happy that I won and I have a chance to play one more here," he added.

"It's my last time here and I'm trying to enjoy it, but at the same time I'm trying to compete. I'm a competitor so I'm always going to fight. Hopefully I'm going to play another good match."

Former Australian Open finalist Cilic looked in prime form as he beat Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-0 6-0 7-6(3) earlier. The towering 37-year-old won the opening 12 games with minimum fuss to spark chatter of a rare Grand Slam main draw "triple bagel", which has been achieved by only five players in the professional era, the last being Sergi Bruguera in the 1993 French Open. A "triple bagel' is winning a match in three sets without dropping a game.

Cilic, the 2018 runner-up at Melbourne Park, saved a break point at the start of the third set to remain on track but Altmaier suddenly clicked into gear.

The German made it 1-1, and in doing so snapped a 25-game losing streak stretching back to his 6-3 6-0 defeat by Jaume Munar in the Adelaide International last week.

It was a more evenly-contested match from there and Croatian Cilic had to rally from behind in the tiebreak to close out the win.