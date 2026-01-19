GBP/USD Forex Signal 19/01: Signs Of Weakness (Video)
- The 1.35 level continues to be an area of significant resistance and now we find ourselves hanging around the 50-day EMA. At this point, it might be showing signs of rolling over. The British pound initially rallied on Friday, but you can see it starting to slump a bit, which is not a huge surprise because, as I look at this chart, it is starting to show signs of fatigue.
I'm not calling for the collapse of the British pound, nothing like that, but I do think the US dollar is going to spend quite a bit of time strengthening in the first six months of 2026, despite the interest rate cuts coming.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewCritical LevelsThe British pound would have to break above the 1.3550 level for me to change my opinion on this chart. Therefore, I remain pretty bearish.I would approach it one of two ways, either shorting a breakdown or fading signs of exhaustion after short-term rallies. It is essentially what we had on Friday.Speaking of going forward, Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the United States, so Americans won't be on board. Keep that in mind; it will affect liquidity.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment