Camfil APC Releases New Educational Guide On Industrial Dust Collector Filter Upgrades

Jonesboro, Arkansas, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), a global leader in industrial dust collection solutions, has published a new educational resource examining the performance benefits of upgrading dust collector filters to OptiConeTM cartridge technology.

The guide covers:

How the open-bottom inner cone design of the OptiCone filter improves cleaning efficiency and extends filter service life

Why vertical cartridge orientation prevents dust re-deposit compared to horizontal systems

The role of proprietary OmniPleat® technology in maximizing filter media exposure and dust release

Energy savings achieved through lower operating pressure drop and reduced pulse cleaning cycles

Combustible dust hazards and compliance considerations for manufacturing operations

"Industrial facilities face real challenges balancing air quality, safety compliance, and operating costs," said Randi Huckaby, Product Manager-Dry Filtration APC Engineer. "This resource helps facility managers understand the engineering behind modern dust collection technology so they can make informed decisions about their filtration systems."

Manufacturing and industrial operations seeking to improve indoor air quality, reduce maintenance costs, or address combustible dust concerns can access the complete guide at .

About Camfil APC

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) designs and manufactures industrial dust, mist, and fume collection equipment. As part of Camfil Global, the world's leader in air filtration with over 50 years of expertise, Camfil APC delivers engineered solutions for safer, cleaner manufacturing environments. Learn more at .

