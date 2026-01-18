Russia Integrates Port Of Mariupol Into Its Own Economy Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service stated this on its website.

"In reality, this is an illegal appropriation of Ukrainian infrastructure and its integration into the logistics system of the aggressor state," the intelligence service said.

At the same time, the occupiers are replacing Ukrainian standards with Russian ones, erasing Ukrainian jurisdiction.

The decision to open the port to foreign vessels is an attempt to create an illusion of "legality" and to circumvent sanctions.

Plans include deepening the channel and expanding cargo handling, which confirms the intention to turn Mariupol into a key logistics hub for the temporarily occupied territories.

Against this backdrop, the social situation is rapidly deteriorating. School meal programs in the city have been suspended due to a lack of funding from the so-called "authorities."

Residents have been waiting for years for promised housing: instead of compensation for destroyed homes, expensive mortgage high-rise buildings are being constructed that are unaffordable for Mariupol residents.

At the same time, a legislatively simplified process for seizing "ownerless" housing is in place: apartments are being mass-confiscated from owners who were killed, fled, or lost their documents.

In addition, the city is being used as a military training ground for preparing Russian personnel.

All appeals and complaints from residents receive the same response: "wait."

"For Russia, Mariupol is not a city or a community, but a trophy and expendable material. Under the guise of propaganda about“reconstruction”, Russia is demonstrating the complete degradation of its state policy, which is based on disregard for human life, cynical exploitation of captured territories, and ignoring the international law," the Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian authorities plan to hand over Mariupol's resources to units of "Akhmat" in exchange for the loyalty of Chechnya's leadership.

Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine