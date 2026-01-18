Poliovirus appears in sewage samples across Pakistan

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) Poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples from 40 districts in Pakistan, according to testing conducted by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health.

Environmental samples were collected nationwide in December 2025, and several tested positive for the virus. “A total of 127 environmental samples were collected from 87 districts during this period. Of these, 40 samples tested positive for poliovirus, while 87 were declared negative,” the polio eradication program stated.

While the continued presence of the virus in sewage remains a concern, overall trends indicate a decline in circulation compared to previous years, reflecting the impact of ongoing vaccination and monitoring efforts.

Pakistan reported 31 poliovirus cases in 2025, down from 74 cases in 2024. The next nationwide vaccination campaign is planned from February 2 to 8, 2026, targeting more than 45 million children under five.
